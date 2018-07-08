Listen Live Sports

75 pounds of floating cocaine recovered off Florida coast

July 8, 2018 10:07 pm
 
PENSACOLA, Fla. (AP) — A floating bale of cocaine has been recovered in the Gulf of Mexico off Florida.

Citing a U.S. Coast Guard release, news outlets report more than 75 pounds (35 kilograms) of cocaine was found in the package on Sunday. The release says a “good Samaritan” notified authorities of the buoyant oddity bobbing south of Pensacola on Saturday evening, and multiple agencies searched the area that night.

In addition to the Coast Guard, Customs and Border Protection, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Orange Beach police, Homeland Security Investigations and the interagency Regional Coordinating Mechanism assisted with the recovery.

It’s unclear to whom the cocaine belongs.

