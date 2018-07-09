Listen Live Sports

83 dogs rescued from reported puppy mill in Alabama city

July 9, 2018 12:19 am
 
TRUSSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Authorities say dozens of dogs were rescued from a reported puppy mill in the same Alabama city where a dog left in a hot car for hours died last week.

Trussville police Lt. Phil Dillon tells AL.com that officers on July 2 were called to a home where they found numerous dogs inside and outside in what was deemed unsanitary conditions. Dillon says the owners of the home operated a business selling puppies and parakeets.

Dillon says the property owners voluntarily surrendered 83 dogs to the Greater Birmingham Humane Society and paid the associated fees. As of Friday, the property owner had given all the birds away. Charges of cruelty to animals and operating a business without a license are still under investigation.

The owners have not been identified.

Information from: The Birmingham News, http://www.al.com/birminghamnews

