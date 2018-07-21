Listen Live Sports

A look at accessibility projects at 9 national parks

July 21, 2018
 
CAVE CITY, Ky. (AP) — The National Park Service says nine parks across the U.S. have received more than $10 million in federal funding to design and build projects for other parks to use as examples as they work toward making trails, buildings, waterways and camping more accessible to people with disabilities.

__

Parks with completed projects:

— Klondike Gold Rush National Historical Park in Alaska

— Mammoth Cave National Park in Kentucky

___

Parks with projects underway:

— Independence National Historical Park in Pennsylvania

— San Francisco Maritime National Historical Park in California

— Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore in Michigan

— Steamtown National Historic Site in Pennsylvania

___

Parks with projects planned:

— Devils Tower National Monument in Wyoming

— Saratoga National Historical Park in New York

— Thomas Jefferson Memorial in Washington, D.C.

