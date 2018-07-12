Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Aircraft makes emergency landing on interstate in Illinois

July 12, 2018 9:01 am
 
< a min read
Share       

LINCOLN, Ill. (AP) — Police say a small aircraft made an emergency landing on Interstate 55 in central Illinois, striking one vehicle but hurting no one.

Illinois State Police say William J. Farnsley was trying to land his single-engine Cessna 182B at the Logan County Airport on Wednesday afternoon when it lost power.

Farnsley, of Austin, Indiana, struck a passenger vehicle on the southbound lane of I-55 just north of Lincoln.

Two people in the motor vehicle, 42-year-old Jeremy Campwerth of O’Fallon and a 9-year-old boy, were not injured.

        Insight by Monster Government Solutions: Gain insight into the federal hiring process data in Federal News Radio’s exclusive CHCO Survey.

Advertisement

The plane crossed the median and came to rest on the shoulder of the northbound lanes. The 51-year-old Farnsley was not injured.

Authorities say the landing gear of the plane was damaged. The aircraft was towed from the scene.

State police are investigating.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington