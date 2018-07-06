Listen Live Sports

Airman pleads guilty to raping teen, gets year in prison

July 6, 2018 8:39 pm
 
DOVER, Del. (AP) — An airman stationed at Delaware’s Dover Air Force Base has pleaded guilty to raping and endangering a runaway 14-year-old girl.

WDEL-FM reports 22-year-old Zepplin Ray Taylor-McGinness was sentenced Friday to a year in prison, followed by probation.

Dover Police M. Cpl. Mark Hoffman has said authorities were contacted in November 2017 by the girl’s guardian who learned the girl was staying at a local apartment complex. Officers went to the complex and found the teen and then 21-year-old Taylor-McGinness.

A joint investigation by the police and Air Force Office of Special Investigations revealed Taylor-McGinness had allegedly engaged in sex acts with the girl multiple times.

He was originally charged with multiple counts of second-degree rape and child endangerment. He pleaded guilty Friday to fourth-degree rape and child endangerment.

Information from: WDEL-FM, http://www.wdel.com/

