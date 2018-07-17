Listen Live Sports

Alabama officers suspended for alleged ‘white power’ gesture

July 17, 2018 12:27 pm
 
JASPER, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama mayor says four members of his city’s police force have been suspended for making a hand gesture some say is a hate symbol.

Jasper Mayor David O’Mary tells news outlets the four Jasper officers have been suspended and will lose a week’s pay following the publication of a photograph in the Jasper Daily Mountain Eagle on July 12. O’Mary is pictured in that photo alongside several officers, four of whom are making an upside-down “OK” sign with their fingers. He says some have claimed the gesture is meant to express “white power.”

The mayor says he arranged that photo to recognize the narcotics team following a drug bust. He says he hasn’t asked the officers what they meant by the gesture, but says they showed “poor judgment.”

