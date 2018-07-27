Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Amusement parks reopen as flooding cleanup gets underway

July 27, 2018 8:28 am
 
< a min read
Share       

HERSHEY, Pa. (AP) — Two popular amusement parks in Pennsylvania are reopening after flooding forced them to close for several days.

Hersheypark and Knoebels will welcome customers Friday. However, some rides and attractions will be closed while workers clean up from flooding.

The amusement parks shut down Monday, Wednesday and Thursday while heavy downpours drenched the region. Both are located along flooded streams.

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Lifestyle News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington