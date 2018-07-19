Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Appeals court hears Florida lawsuit seeking FBI 9/11 records

July 19, 2018 12:10 am
 
< a min read
Share       

MIAMI (AP) — A federal appeals court will hear arguments in a Florida lawsuit seeking disclosure of FBI files that might uncover a U.S.-based support network for some of the 9/11 hijackers.

The case being heard Thursday in Miami by the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals focuses on reporting by the online publication Florida Bulldog about a Saudi family that abruptly left a Sarasota home shortly before the 2001 attacks. The Bulldog seeks records from the FBI’s 9/11 Review Commission.

One 2002 FBI report said the family had “many connections” to hijackers and noted they abruptly left Florida without most belongings before the attacks that killed 2,977 people in New York, Washington and Pennsylvania. The family has denied any ties to the hijackers.

The FBI claims the documents are exempt from disclosure.

        Insight by Monster Government Solutions: Gain insight into the federal hiring process data in Federal News Radio’s exclusive CHCO Survey.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Lifestyle News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington