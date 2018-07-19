Listen Live Sports

Arkansas inmate returns to death row after attempted suicide

July 19, 2018 12:57 pm
 
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A convicted killer who was hospitalized after authorities say he attempted suicide has returned to death row.

The Arkansas Department of Correction says that Don Davis returned to his cell at the Varner Unit on Wednesday. Davis had previously been at a hospital at the Ouachita River Correctional Unit.

Arkansas State Police said last week that investigators responded Thursday to an attempted suicide by Davis. State police said correctional officers told investigators that Davis was hospitalized with unspecified injuries after he put a razor blade to his throat.

Davis was one of eight inmates whom Arkansas had planned to execute over an 11-day period last year. The state put four inmates to death, but Davis’ execution and three others were halted by court rulings.

