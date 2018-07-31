Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Arkansas State Police say man dies after gunfight

July 31, 2018 5:17 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

OSCEOLA, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas State Police say a man died following a gunfight with officers after he shot and killed a police dog.

In a statement, police say James Edward Blackmon of St. Louis died Tuesday morning at a hospital where he was transported after he was shot Monday evening near Osceola in eastern Arkansas.

The man had been pursued by Missouri law enforcement, though it was not immediately clear why.

Authorities say Blackmon ran when he was pulled over by Arkansas officers. According to state police, the man was pursued by a Mississippi County sheriff’s deputy, two state troopers and a police dog.

        Insight by Monster Government Solutions: Gain insight into the federal hiring process data in Federal News Radio’s exclusive CHCO Survey.

Advertisement

State police say the dog “made contact” with the man. Police say Blackmon fatally shot the dog before turning his gun on officers, who shot him.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington