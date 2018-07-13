Listen Live Sports

Attorney general to examine Temple business school scandal

July 13, 2018
 
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Pennsylvania’s Attorney General is looking into allegations that Temple University’s business school provided false data to boost the rankings of its online program.

Attorney General Josh Shapiro says he’s asked the Bureau of Consumer Protection to examine the case, including Temple’s business and marketing practices.

He says he sent a letter Friday to the university’s president to expect a detailed demand for answers.

Shapiro says his job is to ensure students receive “the benefit of the bargain when they make significant expenditures to advance their education.”

The dean of the Fox School of Business, Moshe Porat, was forced out this week over the scandal.

In January, the business school reported it had submitted inaccurate data to U.S. News & World Report. The Philadelphia Inquirer says some students have sued, alleging they’ve been defrauded.

