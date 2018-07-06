Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Authorities: Man backs over mother while stealing her car

July 6, 2018 8:39 am
 
< a min read
Share       

TARENTUM, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say a Pennsylvania man backed over his mother and another man while stealing her car and then crashed it.

John Spencer faces numerous charges following the Monday night incidents. It wasn’t known Friday if he’s retained an attorney.

Authorities say the 23-year-old Tarentum man drove off after stealing the car, crashing it in New Kensington. He then asked some witnesses he happened to know to drive him to a bar in Upper Burrell, and during that ride he allegedly told them five times, “I think I killed my mom.”

Spencer’s mother was being treated at a hospital for undisclosed injuries. The injured man was treated and released.

        Insight by Monster Government Solutions: Gain insight into the federal hiring process data in Federal News Radio’s exclusive CHCO Survey.

Advertisement

Authorities eventually found Spencer walking along a road in Lower Burrell. Felony aggravated assault by vehicle is among the charges he faces.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington