Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
Authorities: Man setting off holiday fireworks sparked fire

July 6, 2018 10:01 am
 
VINELAND, N.J. (AP) — Authorities say fireworks set off by a resident in a New Jersey neighborhood on the Fourth of July sparked a fire that destroyed 14 junk vehicles at one site and 2 acres of woods.

Vineland police say 55-year-old city resident Richard Caulford is charged with the use of dangerous fireworks and arson by recklessly setting them off near a structure that could be damaged or destroyed. Authorities also seized about 60 explosive canister shell type-fireworks and related paraphernalia at his home.

The fire was reported around 6:45 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities say the fireworks sparked a lawn fire at the site where the vehicles were being kept, and the fire soon consumed them.

No injuries were reported in the blaze.

It wasn’t known Friday if Caulford has retained an attorney.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

