The Associated Press
 
Authorities say crane boom collapses, kills Iowa man

July 12, 2018 1:02 pm
 
CHESTER, Iowa (AP) — Sheriff’s officials say a man was killed when a crane boom collapsed onto him, pinning him to the ground, in northeast Iowa.

The Howard County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement that the boom fell on 57-year-old Timothy Brandau at his business in Chester on Wednesday afternoon. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

An official cause of death was not provided and sheriff’s officials haven’t said what caused the boom to fall.

A deputy who prepared the incident report and Iowa safety regulators haven’t returned calls Thursday from The Associated Press.

