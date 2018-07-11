Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Baby porcupine is 1st of its species born at Brookfield Zoo

July 11, 2018 7:28 am
 
< a min read
Share       

BROOKFIELD, Ill. (AP) — A baby porcupine is the first of its species to be born at Brookfield Zoo.

The zoo in Chicago’s western suburbs says the male baby porcupine, known as a porcupette, was born July 2. He weighed almost 1 pound (0.45 kilograms), and had soft quills that hardened after a few days.

The yet-to-be-named baby’s parents are Lucia and Eddie.

Zoo officials say they monitored Lucia and her baby for a while before determining she wasn’t allowing him to nurse. Veterinary and animal care workers are now bottle-feeding the young porcupine, and they say he’s thriving.

        Insight by Monster Government Solutions: Gain insight into the federal hiring process data in Federal News Radio’s exclusive CHCO Survey.

Advertisement

The new prehensile-tailed porcupine, with a small, hook-like tail, will join his parents in the Hamill Family Play Zoo at approximately 10 weeks of age.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington