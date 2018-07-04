Listen Live Sports

Baby’s remains found in trunk in drug search at Texas home

July 4, 2018
 
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Authorities say the remains of a baby found in a trunk during a drug search in Texas were beyond decomposed.

Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar says the trunk containing the remains was discovered Tuesday inside a closet of a home near San Antonio. Salazar says the remains were in a desiccated or dried-up state.

He says, “At this point, it’s too early to tell if it’s a homicide.”

An autopsy will be performed to help determine the cause of death and the baby’s identity. Salazar says the baby appeared to be less than a year old.

Salazar says a dozen people were found inside the house along with various drug paraphernalia. Authorities were searching the home on a drug warrant.

