Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Badly burned baby dies after reported Louisiana kidnapping

July 18, 2018 2:49 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

NATCHITOCHES, La. (AP) — A 6-month-old boy was found with serious burns more than an hour after his mother reported him kidnapped, and he later died. Now a Louisiana police department is investigating the mystery surrounding his disappearance and death.

Police in Natchitoches (NACK-uh-tish) say the mother reported she was attacked Tuesday night by two people who banged on her door.

She said they sprayed her with a chemical when she opened the door.

A police news release says the woman said she fled the residence to escape the attackers. When she returned the baby was missing.

        Insight by Monster Government Solutions: Gain insight into the federal hiring process data in Federal News Radio’s exclusive CHCO Survey.

Advertisement

More than an hour later police received a call about a fire. The release doesn’t give details about the fire but says responding officers found the baby, badly burned.

The child died later at a hospital.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington