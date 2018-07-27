Listen Live Sports

Bar association president apologizes over dress code remarks

July 27, 2018 1:06 am
 
BARRE, Vt. (AP) — The Vermont Bar Association president has issued an apology for comments at a training session telling female attorneys how to dress in court.

Gary Franklin said Thursday that some presenters at the July 13 training session were tone deaf. He says the message should have been, “it’s not about you, it’s about the case,” and it was done “in a clumsy way.”

Deputy State’s Attorney Ashley Hill spoke out about the statements earlier this week, saying one of the speakers told women not to wear high heels and another said male attorneys should ask their wives’ opinions before picking a tie.

Hill says while attorneys are expected to dress professionally, the comments crossed a line.

Franklin says the association will discuss implicit bias at its annual meeting in September.

