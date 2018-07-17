Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Bear tranquilized after taking dip in Los Angeles pool

July 17, 2018 5:55 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A large bear was hit with a tranquilizer dart after spending a few hours roaming a Los Angeles neighborhood and taking a dip in a backyard pool.

Police warned residents to stay indoors after the bear was spotted Tuesday in Granada Hills, along the foothills of the Santa Susana Mountains.

The bear cooled off in a pool for several minutes, then climbed a wall and explored suburban backyards in the San Fernando Valley.

The bear dozed off after being hit with a tranquilizer dart by an animal control officer.

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Advertisement

Bears captured in neighborhoods are typically relocated back into wilderness areas.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington