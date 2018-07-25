Listen Live Sports

Betsy DeVos’ family yacht untied, causing $10,000 in damages

July 25, 2018 9:24 pm
 
HURON, Ohio (AP) — Police say someone untied a yacht owned by the family of U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos in Ohio, causing the vessel to drift into a dock and incur up to $10,000 in damages.

The Blade reports the $40 million, 163-foot (49-meter) yacht was moored at the Huron Boat Basin when the captain reported it became untied around 6 a.m. Sunday.

The vessel, named the Seaquest, struck the dock and ended up with large scratches before the crew was able to get control of it.

DeVos was in Ohio earlier this month to tour a career center and a correctional treatment program. It’s unclear why the yacht was in Huron.

The Seaquest is one of 10 vessels owned by the DeVos family.

Authorities are reviewing surveillance video.

