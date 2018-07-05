Listen Live Sports

Block party shooting leaves man dead, off-duty cop wounded

July 5, 2018 3:45 pm
 
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A shooting at a Fourth of July block party in Philadelphia has left a man dead and an off-duty police officer in critical but stable condition.

The shooting occurred around 10 p.m. Wednesday.

Authorities say partygoers initially thought someone had set off some fireworks but soon realized the two men had been shot.

Arriving officers found 24-year-old Michael Boateng with a gunshot wound to the chest. He died at a hospital.

Officer Fred Attakora was taken to a hospital in a private car with gunshot wounds to his arm and abdomen.

The 38-year-old has been on the force for three years.

A motive for the shooting remains under investigation.

