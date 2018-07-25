Listen Live Sports

Body found in waters off Trump golf course

July 25, 2018 11:07 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — An unidentified body has been found in the water off a Trump golf resort in New York City.

Police spokesman George Tsourovakas (zohr-uh-VAH’-kuhs) says the decomposed body was discovered Wednesday night in the East River, snagged in rocks about 500 feet (152 meters) off the Trump Golf Links at Ferry Point in the Bronx.

Authorities were notified after some kids walking along the shore saw the body.

Police did not say how long the body had been in the water.

The victim’s age or gender was not immediately known.

