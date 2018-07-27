Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Death toll in Pennsylvania floods hits 2 after body found

July 27, 2018 2:35 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

ELIZABETHTOWN, Pa. (AP) — Authorities have identified a second victim of this week’s flooding in Pennsylvania.

The coroner said Friday a woman found by a civilian in Conewago Creek near Elizabethtown is 19-year-old Laura Olweiler. He says she died of accidental drowning.

Her body was recovered Thursday less than a mile downstream from where police said she was swept into the swollen creek on Monday as she tried to cross it.

An 18-year-old man also drowned, apparently when he was swept away by floodwaters in Adams County after his car became stranded. His body was found Wednesday.

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Advertisement

Five days of downpours brought a foot or more of rain to an over 100-mile swath of Pennsylvania.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington