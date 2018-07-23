Listen Live Sports

Body of NY nurse found in bedroom closet on wellness check

July 23, 2018 7:45 am
 
NEW YORK (AP) — Police conducting a wellness check have found the body of a New York nurse who was bound and wrapped in a sheet in her bedroom closet.

The body of 58-year-old Kyimar Thein (KEE’-mahr theen) was found at around 7 a.m. Saturday in Brooklyn. Police were summoned after she failed to show up for work.

A neighbor, Rodney White, called Thein a “very peaceful” and “good woman.” He says the “whole neighborhood is stunned.”

The medical examiner’s office has yet to determine a cause of death.

Police have made no arrests.

