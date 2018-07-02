Listen Live Sports

Boy shot in drive-by as he walked down Houston-area street

July 2, 2018 10:16 am
 
HOUSTON (AP) — Authorities say a 12-year-old boy chatting on his cellphone was shot in the chest on a Houston-area street when a car pulled up alongside him and someone inside the car opened fire.

Police are investigating whether the shooting near Alief late Sunday was gang-related.

The boy was taken to a hospital in stable condition and is expected to survive.

The car fled. Police haven’t released a description of the shooter or the vehicle.

The Houston Chronicle reports that the gunfire comes amid a rash of child shootings. A 2-year-old and a 3-year-old were shot in May in separate incidents in the city.

Houston police Chief Art Acevedo in March pledged a crackdown on gang violence after 11 children were fatally shot in a 16-month period.

