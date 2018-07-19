Listen Live Sports

Burned items led to Indiana woman’s buried body in Minnesota

July 19, 2018 2:39 pm
 
DULUTH, Minn. (AP) — A criminal complaint outlines the discovery of a missing Indiana woman’s body in a shallow grave in northern Minnesota.

Forty-year-old Daniel Lynn of South Bend, Indiana, is charged in Minnesota with second-degree murder in the death of 28-year-old Christina Woods, also of South Bend. Bail for Lynn was set at $1 million Wednesday.

Woods’ remains were discovered July 2 on property owned by a family member of Lynn’s near Cook, about 100 miles (161 kilometers) north of Duluth.

Lynn told investigators he was at his family’s property last month but denied knowing where Woods was. Investigators found a fire pit on the property that included metal buttons from jeans and a necklace. Woods’ body was found, wrapped and bound, in a fresh grave.

