Bus careens onto home’s lawn, killing man in splash pool

July 6, 2018 12:43 pm
 
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Police say a seemingly out-of-control city bus ran a red light, hit two cars, and then plowed onto a home’s lawn where people were lounging in a splash pool, killing one man.

Police say the Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority bus carrying 15 passengers crashed into the pool and then a home in the city’s Frankford neighborhood around 6:20 p.m. Thursday.

Fifty-two-year-old James Derbyshire was killed as he swam. Police say a second swimmer and another person on the lawn were struck, and in stable condition.

The 49-year-old bus driver and two passengers were taken to hospitals with minor injuries. The name of the bus driver has not been released.

The impact left a gaping hole in the home.

It’s not clear why the driver lost control. The investigation continues as officials examine footage from inside and outside cameras on the bus.

