California firefighter slaying suspect appears in court

July 9, 2018 5:03 pm
 
LONG BEACH, Calif. (AP) — A 77-year-old man has made his first court appearance to face charges that he murdered a fire captain and wounded two other people after allegedly setting off an explosion at a California senior housing tower.

Thomas Man Kim sat in a wheelchair Monday in the Long Beach branch of Los Angeles County Superior Court, where his arraignment was continued to Aug. 15.

Kim’s public defender says she has been unable to communicate with him and requested postponement of the proceedings, which have been delayed because of medical issues.

Authorities say Kim was feuding with a woman who lived above him, set off a blast to kill her on June 25 and then fatally shot Long Beach fire Capt. Dave Rosa and wounded another firefighter and a building resident.

