Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

California man pleads guilty to trying to help terrorists

July 18, 2018 10:10 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A California man who allegedly used social media to promote the Islamic State group has pleaded guilty to federal charges of attempting to support a terrorist organization.

Twenty-three-year-old Amer Alhaggagi of Oakland entered pleas Wednesday to four charges, which also include identity theft. He could face decades in prison.

Authorities say Alhaggagi acknowledged that in 2016 he created social media accounts for people he believed were Islamic State supporters.

A court filing said Alhaggagi met with undercover federal agents to plan a potential terrorist attack.

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Advertisement

Prosecutors say Alhaggagi possessed a device to make counterfeit credit cards and used a card in someone else’s name to buy more than $1,000 worth of clothes online.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Media News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington