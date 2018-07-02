Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Case set for review after man dies 10 months after shooting

July 2, 2018 10:02 am
 
< a min read
Share       

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Prosecutors are reviewing the case of an Indiana man charged with attempted murder, since the man he is accused of shooting last summer died from his injuries.

The Vanderburgh County Coroner’s office says Austin Smith died Friday. He was shot on Aug. 31, 2017. Twenty-two-year-old Travis Phelps is accused of firing several shots into Smith’s car, causing him to crash.

A woman who was in Smith’s car reportedly argued with Phelps then called Smith and asked for a ride.

Phelps has been charged with two counts of attempted murder, but WFIE-TV reports that the county prosecutor’s office said in a statement it will review his case “and take into account this new development.”

        Insight by Monster Government Solutions: Gain insight into the federal hiring process data in Federal News Radio’s exclusive CHCO Survey.

Advertisement

The Evansville Courier & Press reports that Phelps remains jailed without bond.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington