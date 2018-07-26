Centuries-old butternut tree topples in heavy rain, wind

KINNELON, N.J. (AP) — A centuries-old tree in Kinnelon, New Jersey, has been destroyed by heavy rain and strong wind.

A 60-foot (18 meters) butternut tree featured in the town’s logo and on the patch worn by police officers has fallen after 245 years.

Workers in Kinnelon will begin removing the remnants of the historic tree on Thursday.

Mayor Robert Collins tells The Record the town hopes to preserve as much wood as possible and use it for benches and a fireplace mantel at a new community center.

Residents planted a sapling using nuts from the tree 10 years ago that is now 15 feet (4 meters) tall.

