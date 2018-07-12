Listen Live Sports

Charge possible after gun left on bathroom changing table

July 12, 2018
 
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Utah authorities now say they’ll consider a possible misdemeanor charge against a woman who left a loaded gun on a baby changing table in a restroom at a suburban Salt Lake City aquarium.

Police originally said they didn’t plan to press charges, but changed course Wednesday after the decision sparked outrage from parents at the Living Planet Aquarium.

Draper police Sgt. Scott Adams tells the Deseret News that the owner of the .380-caliber pistol has come forward.

He says she placed the weapon on the folded-up changing table to use the restroom Tuesday, but she was distracted by her children on the way out and forgot it.

Adams she was “extremely upset and embarrassed.”

Prosecutors will decide whether to file a reckless endangerment charge, which is punishable by up to a year in jail.

