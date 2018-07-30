Listen Live Sports

Charges: Fallen Milwaukee police officer was shot in head

July 30, 2018 8:12 pm
 
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Prosecutors allege a man fatally shot a Milwaukee police officer in the back of the head last week.

The Milwaukee County District Attorney’s office on Monday charged 30-year-old Jonathan Copeland Jr. with first-degree intentional homicide in the death of 52-year-old Officer Michael Michalski.

Copeland also is charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide for shooting at two other officers. Those officers were not hit.

According to the complaint, police went to a home on Milwaukee’s north side Wednesday to arrest Copeland on a warrant for felony drug crimes. Michalski went up a rear stairwell when Copeland allegedly ambushed the officer.

The complaint says Copeland leaned out a window and fired at another officer. One officer returned fire, and Copeland threw his empty pistol to the ground and surrendered.

Copeland remains in jail. It’s unclear if he has an attorney who can speak for him.

