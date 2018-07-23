Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Charges filed against family members of teen found starving

July 23, 2018 2:28 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

CHANDLER, Okla. (AP) — Four members of an Oklahoma family have been charged with child neglect after a malnourished 15-year-old boy was found living in a barn and eating sticks, leaves and grass to survive.

Court records indicate charges were filed Monday in Lincoln County against the boy’s father, stepmother and two older brothers. The boy’s father was also charged with child abuse by injury and the stepmother with enabling child abuse by injury.

Randy Bumgarner, an attorney for the stepmother, hasn’t returned a telephone call seeking comment. Court records don’t indicate whether the other family members are represented by an attorney who can speak on their behalf.

Lincoln County authorities say the teen weighed 80 pounds (36 kilograms) when he was discovered July 12 sharing the barn with goats, rabbits and chickens.

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington