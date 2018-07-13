Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Charges ruled out against arrested protesters, journalists

July 13, 2018 2:19 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Baton Rouge prosecutors have ruled out criminal charges against several people who are suing over their arrests at protests after a deadly 2016 police shooting in Louisiana’s capital.

A court filing shows the district attorney’s office notified plaintiff’s attorneys on Wednesday that it won’t prosecute five protesters and two journalists who were arrested on misdemeanor charges. They were among nearly 200 people arrested at protests after a white police officer shot and killed a black man, Alton Sterling, outside a convenience store in July 2016.

In January, lawyers for the Louisiana State Police asked a federal judge to dismiss or suspend plaintiffs’ civil claims of free speech violations and wrongful arrest because they still faced possible criminal charges.

The court denied that request Thursday, allowing the case to proceed.

        Insight by Monster Government Solutions: Gain insight into the federal hiring process data in Federal News Radio’s exclusive CHCO Survey.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Media News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington