Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

‘Charlie bit my fin!’ Gator dines on shark off S Carolina

July 12, 2018 8:24 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (AP) — An alligator ate a shark off a South Carolina island, and scientists say the oft-feared fish may become a staple of the reptile’s diet.

The Island Packet of Hilton Head reports a 7-foot (2.1-meter) alligator named Charlie was filmed gobbling up a bonnethead shark Friday in a confrontation between what scientists call ancient enemies.

Charlie dined in Skull Creek, saltwater beyond his normal habitat. Alligators typically lack the saltwater glands to survive in coastal waters, but American alligators are gaining tolerance.

Duke University ecologist Brian Silliman is the lead author of a study that posits predators are reclaiming habitats from which humans displaced them. He says the encounter represents “the old norm.” And a 2017 study in Southeastern Naturalist found alligators will eat at least four types of sharks.

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Advertisement

___

Information from: The Island Packet, http://www.islandpacket.com

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington