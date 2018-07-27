Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Chicago man gets prison term in livestreamed beating of teen

July 27, 2018 9:13 am
 
< a min read
Share       

CHICAGO (AP) — The last of four defendants in Chicago to plead guilty in the beating of a mentally disabled teenager that was livestreamed on Facebook has been sentenced to seven years in prison.

Twenty-year-old Tesfaye Cooper pleaded guilty this month to committing a hate crime and aggravated kidnapping.

One of the suspects posted video online of the January 2017 attack, in which four African-Americans are seen taunting the bound-and-gagged white teen and using profanities against white people.

Authorities say the then-18-year-old victim has schizophrenia and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.

        Insight by Monster Government Solutions: Gain insight into the federal hiring process data in Federal News Radio’s exclusive CHCO Survey.

Advertisement

The ringleader in the attack, Jordan Hill, earlier pleaded guilty to the same charges as Cooper and was sentenced to eight years in prison. Tanisha Covington was sentenced to three years in prison and her sister, Brittany Covington, received four years of probation.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Media News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington