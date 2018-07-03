Listen Live Sports

Chicago police: Teen shot after aiming gun at officer

July 3, 2018 7:40 am
 
CHICAGO (AP) — Police say an officer shot a 17-year-old boy who approached his patrol car with a gun on Chicago’s South Side.

Family members say Kevon Purell is in serious condition at a hospital following the shooting Monday night.

Purell’s mother, Irma Burrage, says she’s puzzled about what happened. She says she gave her son a gift card to get food at McDonald’s.

Police spokesman Al Stinites says the officer shot Purell after the teen pointed a gun at him. A gun has been recovered.

Burrage tells the Chicago Tribune “it doesn’t make sense.” She says aiming a gun at police is “suicide.”

Information from: Chicago Tribune, http://www.chicagotribune.com

