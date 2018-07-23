Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Clerk charged with fatally shooting suspected beer thief

July 23, 2018 7:25 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

LAKELAND, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a Florida convenience store clerk fatally shot a man who was trying to steal about $36 worth of beer.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office reports that 22-year-old Mehedeun Hasan faces a second-degree murder charge. He been in jail since last Tuesday’s shooting, but his charge was upgraded after 43-year-old Rennie Defoe Jr. died Saturday.

Deputies say Defoe entered the Lakeland store, walked to the beer cooler, picked up three 18-packs of Natural Ice beer and then walked out of the store without paying.

Authorities say Defoe was already in his car and backing out of a parking spot when Hasan ran outside and opened fire. Defoe was taken to a nearby hospital, where he eventually died.

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Advertisement

Hasan was being held without bond. Jail records didn’t list an attorney.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington