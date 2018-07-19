Listen Live Sports

Coast Guard rescues fishermen clinging to debris in water

July 19, 2018 12:47 pm
 
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (AP) — The U.S. Coast Guard says two fishermen whose boat overturned off the North Carolina coast have been rescued.

A news release said the wife of one of the men called for help Tuesday after reporting that the generator on their boat wasn’t working and the men were trying to find a safe place in deteriorating conditions.

The Coast Guard said the men had departed Ocracoke that morning and were planning to shrimp in Pamlico Sound before unloading their catch in Engelhard.

The news release said a helicopter crew located the overturned 35-foot fishing boat about 4 miles south of Wysocking Bay. Another mariner reported a debris field about 7 miles northeast of the boat’s location. The aircrew found both men Wednesday clinging to debris. They were taken to a hospital.

