Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Complaint: TV station threats referenced newsroom shootings

July 2, 2018 5:54 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — A former worker at a St. Paul television station is charged with violent threats after authorities say he brought up the mass shooting at a Maryland newspaper while talking with the station’s security director.

Gene Arntson was charged Monday in Ramsey County.

The complaint said the 36-year-old Arntson was fired by KSTP-TV last year over a confrontation with a co-worker. After the station’s security director contacted Arnston over showing up recently on station property, Arntson allegedly told the security director he wanted his job back and said, “You know what happened yesterday in Maryland.”

Five people were killed Thursday at the Capital Gazette in Annapolis.

        Insight by Monster Government Solutions: Gain insight into the federal hiring process data in Federal News Radio’s exclusive CHCO Survey.

Advertisement

The complaint said Arntson said he didn’t intend to hurt anyone “but was only trying to protect the company from their own malicious behavior.”

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Media News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington