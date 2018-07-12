Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Convicted murderer of own grandmother wants reduced sentence

July 12, 2018 11:05 am
 
< a min read
Share       

ALFRED, Maine (AP) — A Maine man convicted of murdering his grandmother and setting fire to her house is requesting a lighter sentence, with his attorney arguing the crime wasn’t “the worst of the worst.”

Twenty-nine-year-old Derek Poulin is asking the court to reduce his life sentence. The Journal Tribune reports Poulin’s attorney was in court in Alfred to make arguments Tuesday.

Poulin was convicted of murdering his 61-year-old grandmother, Patricia Noel, by beating her with a golf club and stabbing her 70 times before burning her home.

Nielsen argues the sentence is unfair because of his client’s age of 23 at the time of the crime.

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Advertisement

State prosecutors countered by saying that it’s unfair that Noel is dead, and noting Poulin would have likely received the death penalty in other states.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington