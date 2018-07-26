Listen Live Sports

Cops: 3-year-old struck, killed as van jumps Boston curb

July 26, 2018 8:02 am
 
BOSTON (AP) — Police say a van involved in a crash jumped onto the sidewalk in a Boston neighborhood, struck and killed a 3-year-old boy in a stroller and injured his 4-year-old sister.

The woman pushing the stroller was unhurt.

Police say the van and a car collided on a South Boston street at about 3:15 p.m. Wednesday, and the van jumped the curb.

The street, which would have normally been lined with parked cars, was empty for a scheduled street cleaning.

Police Commissioner William Evans called the situation a “nightmare,” and said the young girl is expected to survive. It was unclear whether the woman pushing the stroller was the children’s mother or a caretaker.

Both drivers stayed at the scene, and no charges were announced.

No names have been released.

