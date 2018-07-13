Cops: Real estate developer fatally stabbed by man on bike

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Authorities say a Philadelphia real estate developer riding in a Mercedes-Benz was stabbed to death by a man on a bike.

Police say the altercation happened just before 11 p.m. Thursday on a downtown street, a block from the city’s swanky Rittenhouse Square.

Officers found 37-year-old Sean Schellenger lying in the road, bleeding heavily from a stab wound to the back. He died at a hospital.

Police say Schellenger and two others exited the vehicle because another car was blocking the road when the bicyclist arrived and a dispute erupted.

Police say the man on the bike pulled a large knife from a backpack and stabbed Schellenger. The man fled on foot.

Police are looking into whether the man was a delivery person, as a food-warming bag was left near the bike.

