Cops: Road rage suspect who shot driver had kids in car

July 19, 2018
 
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Police in Philadelphia have released video of a road rage shooting in which a suspect with a woman and two young children in the car opens fire on another driver outside a mall.

Police say the 22-year-old victim was hit in the torso and has a bullet lodged in his spine following the July 3 altercation on a road in front of the Roosevelt Mall.

Lt. Dennis Rosenbaum says the injuries likely will affect him for the rest of his life.

Police released surveillance video of the shooting on Thursday. They are searching for a 1998-2002 green Toyota Corolla.

