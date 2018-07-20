Listen Live Sports

Cops: Swimmers flee pool as drunken driver crashes into it

July 20, 2018
 
WIND GAP, Pa. (AP) — Police in Pennsylvania say a group of children and adults in an above-ground pool barely managed to scramble out of the water before a drunken driver plowed into it.

Lehighvalleylive.com says court documents describe a virtual one-man demolition derby in Wind Gap on July 13. Police say Dean Tomsic rammed into multiple items around his neighborhood and dragged his girlfriend alongside the truck when she tried to take his keys.

Tomsic is charged with aggravated assault, making terroristic threats, DUI, disorderly conduct, driving with a suspended license and reckless driving.

Police say they were called for a report of a driver crashing into objects and possibly running over a woman.

They say Tomsic got stuck in a dirt embankment and then wrestled with officers during his arrest.

No attorney information is listed.

Information from: The (Easton, Pa.) Express-Times, http://www.lehighvalleylive.com

