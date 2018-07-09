Couple killed, father critically injured in motorcycle crash

WILLMAR, Minn. (AP) — A couple died and a relative was critically injured when a car turned into the path of six motorcycles, hitting two, in central Minnesota, according the State Patrol.

James Young Jr., 42, and Michelle Young, 44, of St. Cloud, Minnesota, were pronounced dead at the scene of the crash Saturday on Highway 23 northeast of Willmar. They were driving two of the bikes and were in the lead of six motorcycles out for a midday ride, the sister of one of the victims said.

James Young’s father, 61-year-old James Young, was driving the motorcycle behind them with his daughter, 38-year-old Melissa Mayo, as a passenger. The elder Young skidded to avoid hitting the car before crashing. He was in critical but stable condition at St. Cloud Hospital. Mayo suffered non-life threatening injuries. Both are from Sauk Rapids, Minnesota.

Michelle Young’s sister, Kim Montour, said their brother and his wife, along with two family friends were on three motorcycles behind them, but were able to avoid crashing.

“They were out on their motorcycles and just having a fun Saturday,” Montour said. “It’s just tragic that someone else destroyed so many lives. I just wish other people would be more aware” of motorcycles on the roadways.

A 21-year-old woman from Bricelyn, Minnesota, was heading west on Highway 23 and turned into the path of the eastbound motorcycles as she attempted to make a left turn, according to the State Patrol.

None of the motorcyclists were wearing a helmet, the patrol said.

An online fundraising page set up to cover funeral and other expenses says James Young Jr. and Michelle Young have five children ranging in age from 12 to 22.

