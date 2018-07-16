Listen Live Sports

Crash involving 5 school buses sends 17 to hospitals

July 16, 2018 5:32 pm
 
MEDFORD LAKES, N.J. (AP) — A crash in New Jersey involving five school buses has sent more than a dozen people to area hospitals, but no serious injuries have been reported.

The crash happened Monday afternoon in Medford Lakes.

WCAU-TV reports the buses were picking up children from the JCC Camps at Medford.

An emergency dispatcher says 17 people have been taken to area hospitals and there are as many as 35 patients, but the injuries appear to be minor.

There was no immediate word on what caused the crash.

News video from the scene shows at least one bus with front-end damage.

A person answering the phone at JCC Camps at Medford has declined to comment.

