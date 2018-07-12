Listen Live Sports

Crashes on Pennsylvania Turnpike leave 1 dead, 3 injured

July 12, 2018 9:30 am
 
BRECKNOCK, Pa. (AP) — A New York City man who was in a vehicle that overturned on the Pennsylvania Turnpike was killed after he got out of the vehicle and it was hit by a passing tractor-trailer.

Pennsylvania state police say the crash occurred around 2:20 a.m. Thursday in the westbound lanes in Brecknock.

The 25-year-old Brooklyn resident and two other people safely got out of the vehicle when it overturned. A commercial vehicle and another car stopped at the scene to assist.

State police say the tractor-trailer soon hit the overturned vehicle and the other car, and the Brooklyn man was struck and killed.

Authorities say the two other people who had been in the overturned car then fled the scene.

Three other people sustained minor injuries.

