Crossing gator gets the right of way in South Carolina

July 4, 2018 2:54 pm
 
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (AP) — How did the alligator cross the road? With some help from police officers in South Carolina.

Beaufort County deputies helped direct traffic Friday after the 8-foot (2.5-meter) alligator was seen walking around construction equipment and rubble piles near a road project on Hilton Head Island.

The scene attracted a large number of bystanders and video was posted on several social media sites.

Sheriff’s spokesman Capt. Bob Bromage told The Island Packet of Hilton Head that deputies routed traffic around the gator and protected bystanders for about an hour.

The alligator took its time, resting for several minutes on the warm pavement before finally crossing the road into woods near a pond.

No one was hurt.

Information from: The Island Packet, http://www.islandpacket.com

